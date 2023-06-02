4 suspects arrested, gun and drugs seized following Springfield investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Four arrests have been made following a lenghty investigation into a Springfield convenience store.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the department had been investigating alleged illegal activity at a convenience store on the 0-100 block of Montemorenci Street for the last several months.

On Thursday, detectives were conducting surveillance when they saw two people walk into the store, leave a short time later without any bags or items, and get back into a vehicle and drive away. They then conducted a traffic stop on Plainfield Street and cocaine was reportedly recovered from the passenger, identified as 34-year-old Aleksandar Krkalic of West Springfield, who was then placed under arrest. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Calvin Rogers of West Springfield, was allegedly driving without a license and also placed under arrest.

Later that day, a search warrant was executed on the store and an employee behind the counter, 52-year-old Ranfis Santos Vega of West Springfield, was detained. Another person in the store, 38-year-old Rafael Vargas of Springfield, was found inside a bathroom allegedly trying to get rid of cocaine in a sink and he and Vega were both placed under arrest.

Walsh added that a loaded gun, which was reported stolen out of Virginia, approximately 42.4 grams of cocaine, more than 13 ounces of marijuana, $5,378 in cash, and five Massachusetts DTA cards with pin codes were recovered during the search.

Santos Vega has charged with several gun and drug-related charges, along with aggregated food stamp trafficking more than $250 and receiving stolen property less than $1,200.

Krkalic and Vargas have both been charged with possession of a Class B drug, while Rogers is charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Walsh noted that Johnny Sustache, whose name is on the business certificate for the store, is currently being held and has open firearms and narcotics cases. He will also be issued a criminal complaint for firearms and drug charges related to the investigation.

