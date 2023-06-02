Congressman Neal reacts to final passage of debt ceiling bill

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A deal to suspend the debt ceiling was reached Thursday night after weeks of back-and-forth between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The bill suspends the debt limit until January 2025 and although it did pass with bipartisan support and a count of votes of 63-36, there are still issues on the table that may come up next year when they go through negotiations all over again.

After weeks of tension in Washington, a deal was struck which would avoid the first-ever U.S. default just three days before the June 5 deadline. President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law Friday and will address the nation from the Oval Office Friday at 7 p.m.

Congressman Richard Neal commended the president for how he handled the negotiations and said that strategy played a part in getting the bill approved.

“We thought, for negotiating purposes, that the give-and-take would have been…if we pointed out that we want everything we wanted that would have pushed the Republicans away and if they could do whatever they wanted for cheerleading, but the truth of the matter is, this is a modest victory for both sides,” Neal explained.

The bill includes a $5 billion retention in funding to keep developing COVID-19 vaccines and to provide those vaccines and treatment to uninsured Americans. It also includes the end of the student loan payment pause that has been in effect since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Something not included in the bill was work requirements in order to qualify and receive Medicaid.

The bill passed with the support of 46 Democrats and 17 Republicans that voted ‘Yes’, while only five Democrats and 31 Republicans voted ‘No.’ Neal went on to say that although he’s glad a deal was reached, he is hoping President Biden speaks on the tactics used by the Republican party.

“I hope the president is going to touch upon the facts that this was unnecessary to get to this point and that, even though at the end reasonable compromises were agreed, the debt ceiling should not have been used as a note of ransom,” Neal noted.

Possible work requirement changes to the food assistance program were highly discussed by Republicans and Democrats during negotiations. That is part of the bill, but the changes will exclude veterans, anyone experiencing homelessness, and youth between 18- and 24-years old who age out of foster care.

