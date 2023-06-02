Crews battle four-alarm fire at Spencer church

By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPENCER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a Worcester County church Friday afternoon.

Pictures posted by the Spencer Police Department show thick smoke coming from steeple at the front of the First Congregational United Church on Main Street.

Showers and thunderstorms were moving through the area at the time.

The church’s pastor told WCVB-TV that he believes that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

