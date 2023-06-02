Crews battle three-alarm fire on Keeler Street in Pittsfield

Mutual aid was called in for a three-alarm fire Thursday night in Pittsfield.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The fire occurred on Keeler Street at the Wyandotte Mill complex, which houses several businesses including a pool chemical company.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire showing from multiple first floor windows.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

