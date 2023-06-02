Crews battle three-alarm fire on Keeler Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mutual aid was called in for a three-alarm fire Thursday night in Pittsfield.

The fire occurred on Keeler Street at the Wyandotte Mill complex, which houses several businesses including a pool chemical company.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire showing from multiple first floor windows.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

