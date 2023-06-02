Crews battling multi-alarm fire on Meadow Street in Amherst

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are battling a large fire along Meadow Street in Amherst.

Waves of heavy dark smoke have filled the air, which could see from miles away.

Flames are engulfing the structure, which is believed to be a barn.

Crews from several towns are working to put out a large fire on Meadow Street in Amherst (Laura Kokoski)

Crews from the Amherst Fire Department are battling the flames, along with the Hadley and Northampton Fire Departments.

We still do not fully know the extent of the damages or if anyone was hurt.

Western Mass News has crews at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.