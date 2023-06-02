First Alert Weather Day: Hot with showers and thunderstorms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day as we continue to see heavy showers and thunderstorms moving southward throughout western Mass. Storms have been mostly confined to the hill towns, but occasionally make their way into the valley, which should continue through sunset. An isolated storm could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning. Isolated flooding may also occur due to numerous rounds of heavy rain.

Storms weaken and fall apart tonight, but a few showers may linger overnight. A cold front moves through overnight, bringing a wind shift to the northeast and temperatures fall into the 50s by sunrise.

WATCH JANNA’S LATEST FORECAST STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT 5 P.M.

Breezy, unseasonably cool and fairly cloudy Saturday across all of southern New England. Highs only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a healthy Northeast wind around 10-20mph. A spot shower is possible early, but most of the day stays dry.

Cool, brisk conditions continue Saturday night with some partial clearing possible.

Low pressure spinning over the ocean will attempt to bring showers inland Sunday, however, most should remain to our east. Some breaks of sun are possible Sunday, so temperatures may get to near 70 if we are lucky, but it comes with another day of gusty breezes out of the north-northeast. Wind gusts may get to 30mph at times.

Next week continues to look cooler than normal and unsettled. Monday should be mostly dry with a shower late in the day with a cold front. Another coastal low will spin back toward New England Tuesday to Thursday, bringing better chances for showers as well as cooler temps in the upper 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.