Lightning arrester catches on fire causing power outage in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, there was a power outage throughout Westfield due to a lightning arrester that caught on fire.

According to Thomas Flaherty of Westfield Gas and Electric, a third arrester that was operated caught on fire on Grand Street, which shut off the majority of electricity throughout the city.

He also said the outage caused an interruption at the Westfield Technical Academy graduation.

Officials confirmed the power was restored around 8 p.m. in the South side area and surrounding areas a half hour later.

