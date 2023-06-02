Lightning arrester catches on fire causing power outage in Westfield

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, there was a power outage throughout Westfield due to a lightning arrester that caught on fire.

According to Thomas Flaherty of Westfield Gas and Electric, a third arrester that was operated caught on fire on Grand Street, which shut off the majority of electricity throughout the city.

He also said the outage caused an interruption at the Westfield Technical Academy graduation.

Officials confirmed the power was restored around 8 p.m. in the South side area and surrounding areas a half hour later.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could soon lose their health insurance...
Getting Answers: Thousands expected to lose health coverage after changes in MassHealth program
A three-alarm fire on Oak Street in Springfield nearly turned deadly when two firefighters were...
7 people displaced, firefighters safe after being trapped in 3-alarm fire in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 3 arrests made in connection with Springfield shooting
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history

Latest News

Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and West Springfield.
Town by Town: Meet the Beekeeper event, ‘Brain Healthy Cooking for One’ presentation
Animal shelters across the nation are in crisis as dog euthanasia rates are spiking largely due...
Getting Answers: Local animal shelters react to rising rates in dog euthanasia
Hot and stormy Friday as a cold front arrives. Behind it-much cooler for the weekend!
Janna's Friday Forecast
Students attend at graduation ceremony.
Chicopee Comp. High School to move graduation ceremony indoors