MGM’s ‘Free Music Friday’ concert canceled due to inclement weather
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday’s concert at The Plaza at MGM Springfield has been canceled for this week due to inclement weather.
The show by Changes in Lattitudes was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. as part of MGM Springfield’s ‘Free Music Fridays.’
The concert series is scheduled to resume next Friday - June 9 - when Brass Attack takes the stage.
