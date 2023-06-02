MGM’s ‘Free Music Friday’ concert canceled due to inclement weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday’s concert at The Plaza at MGM Springfield has been canceled for this week due to inclement weather.

The show by Changes in Lattitudes was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. as part of MGM Springfield’s ‘Free Music Fridays.’

The concert series is scheduled to resume next Friday - June 9 - when Brass Attack takes the stage.

You can CLICK HERE for a complete concert schedule.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.