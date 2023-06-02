MGM’s ‘Free Music Friday’ concert canceled due to inclement weather

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday’s concert at The Plaza at MGM Springfield has been canceled for this week due to inclement weather.

The show by Changes in Lattitudes was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. as part of MGM Springfield’s ‘Free Music Fridays.’

The concert series is scheduled to resume next Friday - June 9 - when Brass Attack takes the stage.

You can CLICK HERE for a complete concert schedule.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could soon lose their health insurance...
Getting Answers: Thousands expected to lose health coverage after changes in MassHealth program
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend home invasion in East Longmeadow.
Suspect arrested in connection with East Longmeadow home invasion
Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Attention all Hyundai owners, a Tik Tok trend is showing people how to steal your car using...
Getting Answers: Officials warn Hyundai owners of viral TikTok trend, stealing certain car models

Latest News

Jayden Green
Pittsfield Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy
The Ware Junior-Senior High School baseball team is gearing up for its state tournament game...
Ware baseball team preparing for state tournament after winning class title
Emmanuel Maldonado
Springfield Police arrest suspect after gun call on Marlborough Street
Mutual aid was called in for a three-alarm fire Thursday night in Pittsfield.
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Keeler Street in Pittsfield