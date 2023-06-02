Northampton Fire Department swears-in first female captain

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Fire Department has promoted their first female captain. The department was filled with applause Friday afternoon as Natalie Stollmeyer was sworn in as the first female captain of the Northampton Fire Department with an audience filled with firefighters, family, and friends.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this to happen. I’m impressed with the amount of support I’ve been seeing from this department and my family,” Stollmeyer said.

She told Western Mass News that she’s ready to put in the work.

“My standards are the same as any other male firefighter that’s been promoted…I hold myself to an even higher standard [because] I know I have to work extra hard as the first female fire captain,” Stollmeyer noted.

Northampton Fire Chief Jon Davine shared this advice for the new captain:

“Be honest, be true, don’t ever lie. If you have a question, just be honest and research it, especially in fire prevention,” Davine added.

For any females looking to join the fire department, Stollmeyer sad you should just go for it and reach out to any member, including herself.

