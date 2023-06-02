Off-highway-vehicle detail in Springfield leads to seizure of illegal dirt bike

By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized an illegal dirt bike during an off-highway-vehicle (OHV) detail this weeek.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the department performs these details following “complaints of illegal dirt bike or OHV riding in the streets of Springfield in which the riders put the lives of others and themselves at risk.”

On Wednesday, around 8 p.m., police noticed a rider on a dirt bike on Hancock Street.

Police were able to seize the dirt bike and detain the rider on Ashley Street. The rider will now receive a criminal summons to Springfield District Court.

The dirt bike was towed.

