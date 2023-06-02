Pittsfield Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Pittsfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing boy.

They said that Jayden Green, 12, is approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is reportedly longer than what is seen in the photo.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

