Pittsfield Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Jayden Green
Jayden Green(Pittsfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Pittsfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing boy.

They said that Jayden Green, 12, is approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is reportedly longer than what is seen in the photo.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could soon lose their health insurance...
Getting Answers: Thousands expected to lose health coverage after changes in MassHealth program
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend home invasion in East Longmeadow.
Suspect arrested in connection with East Longmeadow home invasion
Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Attention all Hyundai owners, a Tik Tok trend is showing people how to steal your car using...
Getting Answers: Officials warn Hyundai owners of viral TikTok trend, stealing certain car models

Latest News

The Ware Junior-Senior High School baseball team is gearing up for its state tournament game...
Ware baseball team preparing for state tournament after winning class title
Emmanuel Maldonado
Springfield Police arrest suspect after gun call on Marlborough Street
Mutual aid was called in for a three-alarm fire Thursday night in Pittsfield.
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Keeler Street in Pittsfield
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing