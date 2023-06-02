Springfield Police arrest suspect after gun call on Marlborough Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges after a gun call late last night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Marlborough Street for a gun call. They arrived and found a man matching the suspect’s description with a gun in his waistband, allegedly trying to evade police, and running into a basement.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado, reportedly tried to run from the house using the front door, but an officer was waiting there and placed him under arrest.

Investigators found a gun in the basement into which Maldonado fled and found cocaine on him. Witnesses reportedly told police that Maldonado was allegedly arguing with several people and pointed a gun at them.

Maldonado has been charged with carrying an unloaded large capacity firearm on a public way, possession of a high-capacity magazine or feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a Class B drug, and breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony.

