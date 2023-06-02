Suspect arraigned in connection with Chesterfield manslaughter case

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Southampton man pleaded not guilty Friday morning to a manslaughter charge in connection to the shooting and death of a Northampton man.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that a Hampshire County grand jury considered charges of manslaughter and murder and decided on a charge of manslaughter against 23-year-old Brian Camp of Southampton, which can lead up to 20 years in prison or two-and-a-half years in a house of correction, if convicted.

Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling for Camp’s arraignment on Friday. According to the D.A.’s office, Jonathan Letendre of Northampton showed up at a house in Chesterfield, unannounced, around 1 a.m. last December. Camp was in the house sleeping, as was a woman who had a previous relationship with Letendre and her children.

Camp and the unnamed woman were woken up by Letendre going upstairs. There was a physical dispute between the two men and then Camp allegedly shot Letendre twice, one time was in the torso and authorities said the second shot was minutes later in the back of his head while he was on the ground.

Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne broke down what reportedly happened in the court room on Friday.

“He walked in voluntarily with his attorney. He was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty as a standard course, and he posted a $10,000 cash bail, and the court released him on that bail in addition to some conditions of that release,” Gagne said.

Gagne explained those conditions as, “He’s ordered to surrender his license to carry firearms and his firearms identification card. He cannot own or possess, sell, use or otherwise handle any firearms. He cannot live in any house that has firearms in it and he cannot reapply for his LTC or FID in the state or any other state.”

In the meantime, Gagne told Western Mass News he spoke with Letendre’s father Thursday after coming out of the grand jury

“He was very pleased that someone’s being held accountable for his son’s death and we expect to keep them involved over the course,” Gagne noted.

Camp was ordered to return to court on September 12 for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.