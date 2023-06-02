Town by Town: Spirit of Springfield golf tournament, pollinator starter kits

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic tournament was held Friday at Franconia Golf Course.

Funds raised at the tournament will be used to support the community of Springfield through various celebrations and events including the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star Spangled Springfield, Springfield’s September 11th ceremony, and Bright Nights at Forest Park.

In Ludlow, pollinator garden starter kits were given away to nurseries across the state on Friday, free of charge.

The kits contained native pollinator friendly plants, a yard sign, and native wildflower seeds.

Randall’s Farm in Ludlow recieved kits, as well as Dave’s Natural Garden in Granby, to give away to customers.

