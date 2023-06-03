Cooler and Unsettled This Weekend and into Next Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a stormy day on Friday, today turns much cooler and a bit unsettled following the passage of a cold front yesterday. We have an area of low pressure at the surface and an upper-level low that will linger offshore for the next several days, keeping the northeast cool and unsettled through the weekend and into next week. Today we are starting off in the 50′s, but temperatures will not be moving much more. Highs today should reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s, with Berkshire County being the warm spot for today. This is due to a healthy breeze coming in out of the east and northeast. Cloud cover looks to stay for the day, with the chance for an isolated shower in the morning. Today should remain mainly dry while on the breeze side, with those winds coming in at about 10-20 mph, occasionally gusting up over 25 mph. For tonight, clouds try to break up somewhat, and we could see a little sun right as it is going down. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the 40′s.

Tomorrow will once again be another cool, cloudy and unsettled day as low pressure lingers offshore. Eastern Mass will likely be dealing with some showers Sunday, with a few isolated showers making it into Western Mass in the second half of the day. Not expecting any heavy rain, but a light shower is not out of the question. Highs will remain on the cooler side, getting into the lower to middle 60′s for most, which is about 10 degrees cooler than it should be for this time of year.

Our next weather maker will be this upper-level low lingering over the northeast, bringing unsettled weather to the area for the next several days, with daily afternoon shower chances. This will last at least through Thursday. Shower chances diminish by Friday and temperatures return closer to normal by the weekend, getting into the middle and upper 70′s.

