Cottage Ave. closed following crash in Wilbraham

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cottage Street in Wilbraham is closed Saturday morning due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, crews are working to clean up the scene as the crash involved power lines.

Police ask that drivers seek alternative routes to include Putts Bridge and Red Bridge.

