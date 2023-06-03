Portion of North Main St. in Deerfield closed as crews repair utility pole

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion or North Main Street in Deerfield is closed as crews work to repair a broken utility pole.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the road is closed from Conway to Elm Streets, as well as Park Street, while crews work.

Police said that the pole broke following a crash. The vehicle fled, so information is limited at time time.

The crash remains under investigation.

