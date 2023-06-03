Portion of North Main St. in Deerfield closed as crews repair utility pole

Deerfield crews repair broken utility pole following crash on North Main Street 060323
Deerfield crews repair broken utility pole following crash on North Main Street 060323(Deerfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion or North Main Street in Deerfield is closed as crews work to repair a broken utility pole.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the road is closed from Conway to Elm Streets, as well as Park Street, while crews work.

Police said that the pole broke following a crash. The vehicle fled, so information is limited at time time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
8 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
Northeasterly breezes and low pressure off the coast keep weather cloudy, cool, breezy, and...
Significantly Cooler, Breezy and a Bit Unsettled This Weekend
Crews battle multi-alarm fire on Meadow Street in Amherst
Multi-alarm fire destroys barns on Meadow Street in Amherst
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

Crews battle multi-alarm fire on Meadow Street in Amherst
Multi-alarm fire destroys barns on Meadow Street in Amherst
Smith Voc. lacrosse player making her mark on the field
Smith Voc. lacrosse player making her mark on the field
Off-highway-vehicle detail in Springfield leads to seizure of illegal dirt bike
Off-highway-vehicle detail in Springfield leads to seizure of illegal dirt bike
VIEWER VIDEO: Amherst fire