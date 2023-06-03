Significantly Cooler, Breezy and a Bit Unsettled This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Numerous heavy showers and thunderstorms moved through western Mass this afternoon and evening. Some storms brought small hail, heavy rain that led to flooding and numerous lightning strikes-some which caused fires locally.

Showers and thunderstorms wrap up near or just after midnight as a cold front moves through from the northeast. Temperatures fall into the 50s and humidity lowers, plus we will have a steady northeasterly breeze.

WATCH JANNA’S LATEST FORECAST STREAMING BELOW AT 10 AND 11 P.M.

Breezy, unseasonably cool and fairly cloudy Saturday across all of southern New England. Highs only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a healthy Northeast wind around 10-20mph. A spot shower is possible early, but most of the day stays dry.

Cool, brisk conditions continue Saturday night with some partial clearing possible.

Low pressure spinning over the ocean will attempt to bring showers inland Sunday, however, most should remain to our east. Some breaks of sun are possible Sunday, so temperatures may get to near 70 if we are lucky, but it comes with another day of gusty breezes out of the north-northeast. Wind gusts may get to 30mph at times.

Next week continues to look cooler than normal and unsettled. Monday should be mostly dry with a shower late in the day with a cold front. Another coastal low will spin back toward New England Tuesday to Thursday, bringing better chances for showers as well as cooler temps in the upper 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.