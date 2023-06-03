Slightly Warmer Sunday, Still Unsettled. Cool and Wet Week Ahead!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Good Saturday Evening! Wow…what a change from yesterday. Our high temperature at Chicopee Falls Friday was 92 degrees (!), while today we’re in the low 60s. And our friends in Eastern Mass are in the 50s! For reference, our average high on June 3rd is 76 degrees at Chicopee Falls, and 75 at Westfield Airport. So, we went from around 15 degrees above average to 10 below average over the course of 24 hours. Cold fronts, they’re no joke! Particularly when they’re bringing down Canadian air! Brr!

If you’re heading out this evening, you should be just fine, but bring a jacket with you, evening temperatures will be in the lower 50s…so we’ll be feeling more like early-April than early-June!

Upper-level low pressure is traversing the area right now, leading to the persistent cloud cover and a few scattered showers. We don’t appear to break this pattern anytime soon. All of our major mid-range weather signal patterns are pointing to a near to below average temperatures, and wet stretch of weather. Tonight, our temperatures will drop into the low 50s in the valley and upper 40s in the hill towns. We look to stay dry but a spot shower can’t be ruled out. Drier air works in overnight so we’ll start off Sunday with some sunshine mixing with clouds. But, trouble lurks off the New England coastline! Our upper level low from Canada has basically parked itself there, blocked by high pressure over Greenland from moving.

As our Sunday progresses, surface low pressure swings west along this upper level low and gives us the chance for a few PM showers. As the low moves in, air a few thousand feet up will mix down and give us a breezy afternoon. All told, our Sunday will become cloudier, breezier, and wetter, as the day progresses with temperatures reaching the low 60s once again. Steadier and heavier rain will affect eastern Mass, so bring a rain jacket and an umbrella if venturing East to Boston, Worchester, or the beaches. Temperatures will struggle to climb above the low 50s for them too—brr! That may result in a few lowest high temperature records falling tomorrow. It won’t be a washout for us here in Western Mass, and we’ll drop back into the low to mid 40s tomorrow night with low clouds hanging tough.

Monday looks a bit drier as surface low pressure heads further away—but we remain unsettled with our upper-level low staying put. When taken together, we see a mainly cloudy day with temperatures reaching around 70. By Tuesday, our first upper low departs, but it is immediately replaced by another upper level low, also from Canada!

As we move through the week, this new upper-level low remains parked nearby, so we’ll watch for afternoon shower chances most of the week and a few breezy periods, temperatures slightly below normal with highs near 70. By Friday, weak surface high pressure arrives and starts to dry things out and warms us up. A spot shower may still remain but it should be an isolated concern. Our nice respite is short lived though. Saturday looks nice. Sunday, a cold front affects us and brings back the shower threat. Next week begins with us remaining unsettled, but perhaps slightly more seasonable with temperatures in the mid 70s.

