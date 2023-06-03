Springfield kicks off Pride Month with 2nd annual parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a block party in Springfield as the city kicked off Pride Month with its 2nd annual Pride parade in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I think it’s fantastic how everybody is uniting just for this one event and having fun,” said George Morales of Springfield.

People who participated in the parade told Western Mass News that they believe the event allows the Springfield community to celebrate its diversity.

“We need to stand behind them,” said Sasha Klare-Ayvazian of Springfield. “We need to unite, whether you’re queer or straight. Let’s be about it, we can be allies.”

“Pride parades are definitely a really necessary step for just showing public support for the community to show up as we are,” added Myra Lam of Holyoke.

Morales told Western Mass News how the Pride parade can provide people the opportunity to speak with and learn about the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I feel like it’s amazing right now, just because people can actually get educated, especially with what’s going on,” he said. “They can see that we’re not bad people, that we’re there basically just to show love – that’s it. It’s just an event of love.”

While the Pride parade celebration is a showing of support, Lam told us that there is still more work to be done to help LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s not enough. It is easy to go to Target and buy a bunch of flags and deck out your car for one day,” Lam said. “There is also a ton of work to do day-to-day. We have to be giving books about queer and trans characters to our kids, even if that makes some people uncomfortable. We have to let trans athletes play. Some people have a lot of misconceptions about what that means.”

