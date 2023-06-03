Springfield kicks off Pride Month with 2nd annual parade

(MGN)
By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a block party in Springfield as the city kicked off Pride Month with its 2nd annual Pride parade in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I think it’s fantastic how everybody is uniting just for this one event and having fun,” said George Morales of Springfield.

People who participated in the parade told Western Mass News that they believe the event allows the Springfield community to celebrate its diversity.

“We need to stand behind them,” said Sasha Klare-Ayvazian of Springfield. “We need to unite, whether you’re queer or straight. Let’s be about it, we can be allies.”

“Pride parades are definitely a really necessary step for just showing public support for the community to show up as we are,” added Myra Lam of Holyoke.

Morales told Western Mass News how the Pride parade can provide people the opportunity to speak with and learn about the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I feel like it’s amazing right now, just because people can actually get educated, especially with what’s going on,” he said. “They can see that we’re not bad people, that we’re there basically just to show love – that’s it. It’s just an event of love.”

While the Pride parade celebration is a showing of support, Lam told us that there is still more work to be done to help LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s not enough. It is easy to go to Target and buy a bunch of flags and deck out your car for one day,” Lam said. “There is also a ton of work to do day-to-day. We have to be giving books about queer and trans characters to our kids, even if that makes some people uncomfortable. We have to let trans athletes play. Some people have a lot of misconceptions about what that means.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
8 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
Crews battle multi-alarm fire on Meadow Street in Amherst
Multi-alarm fire destroys barns on Meadow Street in Amherst
Northeasterly breezes and low pressure off the coast keep weather cloudy, cool, breezy, and...
Significantly Cooler, Breezy and a Bit Unsettled This Weekend
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing

Latest News

A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
Lighting strike suspected as cause of fire at 160-year-old Massachusetts church
Image depicting traffic cones
Cottage Ave. closed following crash in Wilbraham
Deerfield crews repair broken utility pole following crash on North Main Street 060323
Portion of North Main St. in Deerfield closed as crews repair utility pole
Crews battle multi-alarm fire on Meadow Street in Amherst
Multi-alarm fire destroys barns on Meadow Street in Amherst