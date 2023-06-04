Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Once known as “The Asparagus Capital of the World,” western Massachusetts is still home to hundreds of working farms and many more locally-owned restaurants and breweries.

On Saturday, the ninth annual New England Public Media (NEPM) Asparagus Festival was held at the Hadley town common to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community.

People of all ages enjoyed various games and activities, as well as live music, entertainment, and asparagus.

”We’re all about creating community and creating opportunities for people to come together and enjoy each other and learn from each other,” said Vanessa Cerillo, directing of marketing and communications for NEPM.

”Western Mass. is such a great agricultural location and it’s amazing to see how the farming communtiy is so tight knit, so this is an oppourtunity to get people in the farming community together to celebrate themselves in a way I don’t think they often get to do,” added Monte Belmonte, co-host of ‘The Fabulous 413′ on NEPM.

Saturday’s festival was free for all to enjoy.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.