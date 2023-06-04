‘Pets Rock’ event held in South Hadley to benefit TJO

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The fifth annual ‘Pets Rock’ fundraiser for the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center was held Saturday in South Hadley.

The fundraiser took place at Drunken Rabbit Brewing on New Ludlow Road.

The event raised money for TJO to help local animals in need. Organziers of the fundraiser told Western Mass News that the organization needs help now more than ever before.

”A lot of people got pets during COVID and, you know, there were all sorts of things going on and expenses weren’t as much as they are now.

Prices have gone up, rent increases, and people are figuring out maybe it’s not as easy for them to take care of pets,” said Stewart Bromberg, executive director of the Foundation for TJO Animals.

The afternnoon was filled with live music, food, drinks, raffles, vendors, games, and much more. Animals were also able to get a fresh wash and haircut.

