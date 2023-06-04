‘Pets Rock’ event held in South Hadley to benefit TJO

The fundraiser took place at Drunken Rabbit Brewing on New Ludlow Road.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The fifth annual ‘Pets Rock’ fundraiser for the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center was held Saturday in South Hadley.

The fundraiser took place at Drunken Rabbit Brewing on New Ludlow Road.

The event raised money for TJO to help local animals in need. Organziers of the fundraiser told Western Mass News that the organization needs help now more than ever before.

”A lot of people got pets during COVID and, you know, there were all sorts of things going on and expenses weren’t as much as they are now.
Prices have gone up, rent increases, and people are figuring out maybe it’s not as easy for them to take care of pets,” said Stewart Bromberg, executive director of the Foundation for TJO Animals.

The afternnoon was filled with live music, food, drinks, raffles, vendors, games, and much more. Animals were also able to get a fresh wash and haircut.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Crews battle multi-alarm fire on Meadow Street in Amherst
Multi-alarm fire destroys barns on Meadow Street in Amherst
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
8 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
Northeasterly breezes and low pressure off the coast keep weather cloudy, cool, breezy, and...
Significantly Cooler, Breezy and a Bit Unsettled This Weekend
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing

Latest News

An Amherst has been left to assess the damage and pick up the pieces after a fire Friday...
Amherst farm owners receiving community support after devastating fire
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common
Springfield kicks off Pride Month with 2nd annual parade
Springfield kicks off Pride Month with 2nd annual parade
A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
Lighting strike suspected as cause of fire at 160-year-old Massachusetts church