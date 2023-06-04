Six Flags’ first Pride Fest offers rainbow treats, inclusive space for park-goers

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is continuing Pride Month celebrations in western Massachusetts with a month full of Pride-themed festivities to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

People coming into the park can enjoy Pride-themed prizes, products, and food for all of June.

Communications and Marketing Manager of Six Flags New England Jennifer McGrath told Western Mass News that proceeds from some of the Pride-themed apparel will go towards the Trevor Project, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for LGBTQ youth.

“For us, The Trevor Project is so very special and so are other nonprofits that support the LGBTQ community,” said McGrath. “For us, it really stands for celebrating everybody. Here at Six Flags, we’re all about thrills for all, fun is for everyone, and thrills are for everyone. That includes our team members and our guests.”

On top of the apparel, park-goers can enjoy Six Flags flavors of Pride Month with Pride funnel cake and boba tea, amongst other treats.

People visiting Six Flags told Western Mass News that the Pride Month theme helps spread inclusion and awareness towards issues the LGBTQ+ community faces.

“I think a lot of people forget that, for a long time, being a part of that community, you couldn’t really be open about it,” said Ally Jennings of St. Louis, Missouri. “Seeing it more advertised is really creating more ‘safe spaces.’ I think a lot of people see how big that is.”

“Right now, there is a lot of political climate that is not helping the LGBT+ community,” Aryana Reyes of Rhode Island added. “Being able to go to a place that is safe and fun for us to have fun and be ourselves is great.”

McGrath added that she has noticed more park guests joining in on the Pride celebrations.

“They’ve actually been coming in the gate wearing rainbow and having a great time with themselves,” she said. “There’s a lot of positivity, and our team members have really thanked us for celebrating them and our guests.”

Park-goers echoed how Six Flags’ Pride Month campaign helps them and others in the LGBTQ+ community celebrate who they are.

“I like the acknowledgement,” Jennings told us. “I think it’s just nice to see that they do care and they’re putting in the effort to make sure that people who are part of that community are welcome here and this is a safe space.”

“Be kind and treat people with kindness,” Reyes added.

Six Flags New England will continue to hold their Pride Fest activities on weekends until June 18th.

