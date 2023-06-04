Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to his graduation. (Source: KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A teenager in Missouri who walked miles to his eighth-grade graduation now has two new ways to get around.

KMOV reports that 14-year-old Xavier Jones was gifted a $5,000 electric bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday and his family also received a $40,000 minivan.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” Xavier said.

His grandfather added, “This means a whole lot. I don’t know what to say. I’m so thankful.”

Xavier’s story made headlines earlier this week as he walked for more than two hours to make it to his graduation.

And his commitment secured him a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe State University.

“If you want something done, you got to go ahead and do it yourself,” Xavier said.

After watching Xavier’s story, current Miami Dolphins player Terron Armstead arranged for the special surprises to happen.

“We hear a story like Xavier. It’s only right,” Armstead said. “Follow Xavier’s example. He’s a leader whether he wanted to be or not. His story is inspiring. It’s motivating. That’s what leaders do.”

Dr. Latonia Collins Smith, president of Harris-Stowe State University, said Xavier’s story is a reminder of the obstacles many students face.

“Many of our students come with a story, and many of our students come with environmental barriers they have overcome,” Smith said. “I’ve learned a lot from Xavier. Even on your worst day, keep pressing forward.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Crews battle multi-alarm fire on Meadow Street in Amherst
Multi-alarm fire destroys barns on Meadow Street in Amherst
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
8 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
Northeasterly breezes and low pressure off the coast keep weather cloudy, cool, breezy, and...
Significantly Cooler, Breezy and a Bit Unsettled This Weekend
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Springfield stabbing

Latest News

An Amherst has been left to assess the damage and pick up the pieces after a fire Friday...
Amherst farm owners receiving community support after devastating fire
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common
Springfield kicks off Pride Month with 2nd annual parade
Springfield kicks off Pride Month with 2nd annual parade
‘Pets Rock’ event held in South Hadley to benefit TJO
‘Pets Rock’ event held in South Hadley to benefit TJO