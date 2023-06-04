Thirteen hospitalized following fire at Hartford apartment complex

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thirteen people were hospitalized after a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Hartford Saturday night.

Fire officials say the fire started just before 9:44 p.m. at an apartment complex on 77 Evergreen Avenue. The building has twenty-seven units and is located in Hartford’s West End neighborhood.

Crews battled heavy fire on the third and fourth floor of the building

Firefighters rescued several residents from the building due to the heavy smoke and fire conditions.

Thirteen people were hospitalized with four currently listed as being in critical condition, fire officials said. Two of the four suffered burn injuries and were transported to Bridgeport Hospital’s burn unit. The other two are currently in critical but stable condition.

Most of the residents were hospitalized due to possible smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The apartment complex has twenty-seven units, but it is not known how many people have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting families who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dozens of firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at a condo on Evergreen Avenue. 🎥: Amom

