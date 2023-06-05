11 years later, Springfield leaders honor the life of Officer Kevin Ambrose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department remember the life of Officer Kevin Ambrose. He was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago on Sunday.

Officer Ambrose was shot to death while protecting a woman and her child saving both of their lives. The department remembers his heroism not just on Sunday, but year-round.

On June 4, 2012, Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose made the ultimate sacrifice.

While responding to a domestic disturbance call, Ambrose was shot and killed while protecting a woman and her child from her boyfriend.

Eleven years later, Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who remembers Ambrose fondly.

“He was special to us, special to us that know him, his personality his caring, his family,” said Clapprood. “I remember Kevin as a giving gentle, humorous individual he was unique in that he could bring a smile to anyone’s face he was a funny funny guy, and I still remember that smile. But he was polite and professional at the same time.”

But the department doesn’t only remember Ambrose’s decades of service on June 4th.

Each year, a charitable golf tournament is held in honor of Officer Ambrose. Hundreds of thousands of dollars raised from this event have gone to organizations making a positive impact on kids and public safety initiatives.

The annual ride to remember 50-mile bike ride was started to remember fallen officers including Ambrose.

Right outside the department’s headquarters on Pearl Street, a memorial stands honoring the lives of all 17 of the department’s fallen officers, including Ambrose.

Clapprood told Western Mass News they do this to keep Officer Ambrose’s legacy alive for years to come.

“I hope every time we remember Kevin and every time, we dedicate something to Kevin or Kevin’s memory I hope the younger officers who didn’t know from him know how important he was to us and just kind of assimilate the importance because they just kind of see us doing so much in his name,” said Clapprood. “We are one big family, if something happens to one it affects all.”

Ambrose was 55 years old when he died. He served on the Springfield Police force for 36 years.

In a statement, Mayor Domenic Sarno said in part quote:

“On this, the 11th anniversary, we must never forget and always remember Officer Kevin Ambrose’s heroic efforts... I will continue to proudly where my ‘badge #7′ pin in honor of officer Kevin Ambrose and all our brave officers for their sacrifices and for what they do for us each and every day. May god rest Kevin’s soul…”

Sarno asked everyone on Sunday to take a moment to pause and remember the fallen hero. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Monday at the 7th hole of the Franconia Golf Course in Springfield.

