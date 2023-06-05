‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
An Amherst family has been left to assess the damage and pick up the pieces after a fire Friday...
Amherst farm owners receiving community support after devastating fire
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Christian Cooper stands in front of a dead tree with nests that used to be homes to Great Blue...
Black birdwatcher falsely accused by white woman in NYC park to host National Geographic show
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California officials: Florida picked up asylum-seekers on Texas border and flew them to Sacramento
Western Mass News is taking you to town by town to West Springfield, Hadley, Amherst, and...
Town by Town: Make-A-Wish Golf Classic, Route 9 paving, and Caribbean flag raising
Wildfire smoke will linger over New England Tuesday as well as an upper-level low...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast