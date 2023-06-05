Crews working to repair West Springfield gas leak

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Utility crews are currently working to repair a gas line break in West Springfield.

West Springfield fire officials said that an excavating crew caused the “minor” gas leak along Massachusetts Avenue.

The leak was from a service line to a nearby home and it was found to be a “low pressure leak,” they added.

There is no threat to the public, Eversource is on-scene, and the gas is venting out into the open air.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.