Luke Combs extends tour, adds second show at Gillette Stadium

Luke Combs
Luke Combs(MGN Online / Luke Combs / YouTube)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Country musician Luke Combs is extending his world tour and it includes an added show in New England.

The tour will now feature a second night of shows at several football stadiums, including Gillette Stadium on July 21, due to popular demand. The second Foxborough show is in addition to his previously scheduled and sold-out show on July 22.

Organizers report that over 570,000 tickets have been sold across 11 stadium shows so far, with much of the tour still to go. They added that with 44 shows on three continents and 16 countries, it’s Combs’ largest tour ever.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for pre-sale on Thursday at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster Verified Fan. General on-sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Members of Combs’ official fan club will have early ticket access via Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will also have pre-sale access Thursday from 2 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

