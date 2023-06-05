Overcrowded Dakin Humane Society in need of foster parents, adopters

Dakin Humane Society in need of foster homes
Dakin Humane Society in need of foster homes(Western Mass News photo)
By Daniel Santiago, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is in urgent need of help. Their shelter is now overcrowded with cats and dogs, and the situation is getting worse as a large number of animals continue to arrive.

This week alone, the shelter has taken in more than 100 cats and dogs. However, they also have other pets up for adoption. They are now asking for the public to help by becoming a foster parent or by adopting.

As of Monday, Dakin has a total of 264 animals sheltered. Many of them are scared and come from high-stress environments.

Lee Chambers, the media and development specialist at the Dakin Humane Society, told Western Mass News that summers are usually their busiest season, but those numbers may be higher than ever this year.

“For several weeks now, we’ve been seeing an incredible uptake in the number of animals that are coming to us, and we’re doing our very best to have them have a good place here to be taken care of,” Chambers said.

To put things into perspective, last week, they took in more than 100 animals. However, during the same week last year, they had only taken in 71.

While some people, especially in their social media comments, said that adoption prices at Dakin are high, Chamber said that they work with adoption standards to make it affordable to the community while making sure that those fees also cover resources needed to continue the care for other animals.

“We crunch the numbers every few years to look at what a typical cost of care for a pet is between the time we receive them and they go home,” she said. “And the average is around $705 when you consider the vaccination and the medical attention, spay and neuter surgery, microchipping, all the basic things we want our pets to have in place before they go to a home, and our adoption fees don’t even go to that number.”

Becoming a foster parent or adopting are the solutions to their overcrowding issue, something that Kameron Tang knew all too well when his family chose their next pet. The process, he said, was fairly quick.

“It’s so easy,” he told us. “You literally just go online, find the one that you love, apply, and then you get a call, and then you kind of go through, like, a really simple process of clicking a few buttons.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
An Amherst family has been left to assess the damage and pick up the pieces after a fire Friday...
Amherst farm owners receiving community support after devastating fire
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Christian Cooper stands in front of a dead tree with nests that used to be homes to Great Blue...
Black birdwatcher falsely accused by white woman in NYC park to host National Geographic show
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common

Latest News

The life of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose was taken eleven years ago while...
Springfield Police honors fallen officer Kevin Ambrose with golf course dedication
Two fires in two different towns in Massachusetts destroyed two structures on Friday.
Getting Answers: lightning strikes cause two devastating fires
Crews are battling a large fire along Meadow Street in Amherst.
Communities rally to help Amherst farm, Spencer church destroyed by lightning fires
As we are approximately 100 days away from the start of this annual event, we are getting a...
Big E officials excited as countdown continues toward 2023 fair