Owner sought after family photos are found at Bradley Airport

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities in Connecticut are trying to reunite several pictures that were found over the weekend at Bradley International Airport with their rightful owners.

Connecticut State Police said that a trooper was patrol in a parking garage around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when someone came forward and said that they had found the loose photographs.

Authorities in Connecticut are trying to reunite pictures that were found over the weekend at Bradley International Airport with their rightful owners.(Connecticut State Police)

The department is now working to try and get those pictures back to their rightful owner. If they belong to you or someone you know, you are asked to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 292-7400 and reference case #2300228794.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

