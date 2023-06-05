Owner sought after family photos are found at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities in Connecticut are trying to reunite several pictures that were found over the weekend at Bradley International Airport with their rightful owners.

Connecticut State Police said that a trooper was patrol in a parking garage around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when someone came forward and said that they had found the loose photographs.

The department is now working to try and get those pictures back to their rightful owner. If they belong to you or someone you know, you are asked to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 292-7400 and reference case #2300228794.

