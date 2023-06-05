ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to shooting suspect’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a shooting.

Just after midnight, officers were called for a ShotSpotter activation where they found 11 shell casings in the area of High and School Streets.

Detectives reviewed video in the area and were able to put out the description of a shooter.

Police took 40-year-old Vernon Cobham into custody in a parking lot on School Street a short time later.

Cobham is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

