Springfield Police honors fallen officer Kevin Ambrose with golf course dedication

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The life of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose was taken eleven years ago while responding to a domestic violence disturbance call. His sacrifice ultimately saved the lives of a mother and her child.

On Monday, his coworkers, family, and friends gathered to remember him and celebrate his life at a special ceremony held at the Franconia Golf Course.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and many of Officer Ambrose’s friends and family gathered around hole 7, which, from now on, will be dedicated in his memory. That is because he wore badge 7 during the 36 years he worked on the force.

Superintendent Clapprood told Western Mass News that she remembers Officer Ambrose as someone well-liked by his community.

“He was just such the personality,” she said. “Just such a genuine, friendly, happy-go-lucky guy that he is, the kind of story you want to tell, and want to remember him and make sure the young people coming up know exactly who he was.”

Mayor Sarno told us that ceremonies like Monday’s matter most because of the important message that it sends to new recruits and the entire community of Springfield.

“The message that it sends is that our brave and dedicated men and women in blue are there to save lives and make for a better community,” he said.

Officer Ambrose was the last Springfield police officer to die in the line of duty in recent years. Superintendent Clapprood said that the Springfield Police Department will continue to honor his memory and tell his story to new recruits.

