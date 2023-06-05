Springfield Police looking for missing man

Alfredo Aponte
Alfredo Aponte(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for your help in locating a missing Springfield man.

Investigators said that 60-year-old Alfredo Aponte has not been seen or heard from since he left his family’s Mill Street home on Saturday night.

Aponte is approximately 5′4′' tall and weighs 150 pounds. It’s believed that he may be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

