Traffic alert issued as crews repair Alder Brook Bridge in Granville

By Benjamin Coplin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A traffic alert has been issued out of Granville.

Monday marked the first day of repairs on the Alder Brook Bridge on Borden Brook Road.

For the next ten weeks, the bridge will be closed to all traffic.

A detour around the construction zone will be in place, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

