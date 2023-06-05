Traffic alert issued for Route 9 as roadway undergoes paving, repairs

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A traffic alert has been issued out of Hampshire County.

Milling and paving work will take place on Route 9 from Memorial Drive to North Maple Street in Hadley and Amherst.

This portion of Route 9 will be under repair Monday through Friday until the end of the month.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. weekday mornings and wrap up at 3:30 p.m. every day.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and reduced speeds.

