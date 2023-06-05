Trooper rescues young fawn found on I-91 in Holyoke

(WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts state trooper helped unclog a traffic jam in western Massachusetts that was created not by any sort of car crash, but by a week-old fawn.

Police said that the traffic jam was on I-91 south in Holyoke and the fawn causing it was in the middle of the highway.

Several concerned drivers had stopped to try to corral the frightened critter. Eventually, Trooper Timothy Martin captured the fawn and took it to a safe area off the highway, near where it was found, so it could reunite with its mother.

