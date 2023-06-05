Wanted Pelham man caught, arrested in Chicopee while transporting heroin

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pelham man was arrested in Chicopee following a traffic stop back on Monday, May 29th.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper assigned to the State Police Springfield Barracks was observing traffic on I-291 eastbound near the exit 5 ramp in Chicopee when he saw a gray Honda Accord cross over the white lane before correcting back onto the roadway.

Police said that the trooper then entered traffic and caught up with the now-speeding vehicle to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 291 and Burnett Road.

The driver, 32-year-old John Davis of Pelham, initially gave the trooper a different name and date of birth, but his true identity was soon discovered after a RMV inquiry which also revealed that Davis had two active warrants for his arrest. He was then removed from his vehicle and placed in custody.

Police said that a vehicle check was conducted prior to Davis’ transportation to the barracks for booking. During the search, the trooper located a large amount of wax paper folds containing a substance suspected to be heroin. In total, 350 individually wrapped wax paper folds were located.

Davis was transported to the State Police Springfield Barracks where he was booked and held for court without bail. He was arraigned in Springfield District Court for the following charges:

  • Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle
  • Possession of a Class A Drug with Intent to Distribute
  • Motor Vehicle Operator Refuse to Identify Self
  • Fugitive from Justice on Court Warrant
  • Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle
  • Marked Lanes Violation
  • Speeding

