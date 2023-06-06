2 arrested after Springfield Police seize loaded gun during weapons call

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing several firearm charges after Springfield Police responded to a gun threat call on Friday.

Police said that officers were called to Worcester Street around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man armed with a gun.

While on the way there, they spotted the suspected vehicle and pulled the car over on Page Boulevard.

They found an illegally-possessed loaded gun in the car.

The driver, 22-year-old Kayron Spencer, and the passenger, 21-year-old Amya Pinkey, were then taken into custody.

