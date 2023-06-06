The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E just 101 days away, officials have announced another slate of entertainment coming to this year’s fair.
On Tuesday, the lineup for the Court of Honor Stage was released, which includes what they described as a “diverse lineup of artists.”
- September 16, 8 p.m. - Molly Hatchet
- September 17, 8 p.m. - Vertical Horizon
- September 18 and 19, 2 p.m. - Humble Pie Legacy
- September 18 and 19, 8 p.m. - O-Town
- September 20 and 21, 8 p.m. - Robert Davi Sings Sinatra
- September 20, 8 p.m. - Dokken
- September 21, 8 p.m. - Megan Moroney
- September 22 and 24, 2 p.m. - The Little Mermen
- September 24, 8 p.m. - Mike DelGuidice with his band Big Shot
- September 27 and 28, 2 p.m. - José Feliciano
- September 27, 8 p.m. - Ginuwine
- September 28, 8 p.m. - Dire Straits Legacy
- September 29 through October 1, 2 p.m. - Motown & More
- September 29, 8 p.m. - Puddle of Mudd
- September 30, 8 p.m. - Nicky Youre
- October 1, 8 p.m. - Lonestar
The Court of Honor Stage is located in front of the Coliseum. All shows are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The 2023 Big E runs from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 1.
