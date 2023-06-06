The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup

Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E just 101 days away, officials have announced another slate of entertainment coming to this year’s fair.

On Tuesday, the lineup for the Court of Honor Stage was released, which includes what they described as a “diverse lineup of artists.”

The Court of Honor Stage is located in front of the Coliseum. All shows are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The 2023 Big E runs from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 1.

