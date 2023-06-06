Chicopee Police: investigation into suspicious vehicle leads to arrest

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after police investigated a reported suspicious vehicle at a Chicopee business.

Chicopee Police said that an officer was on patrol in the early morning hours of Monday when they saw a vehicle in a gas station parking lot at the interesection of Grove and Front Streets. Noting that the gas station was closed, the officer found the vehicle to be suspicious and pulled in to investigate.

A short time later, another vehicle was seen pulling up to the first vehicle. The drivers then reportedly spoke for a short time and the second vehicle then drove away.

Another officer conducted a traffic stop on the second vehicle and reportedly found that the driver was there to buy marijuana from the first vehicle.

While police were speaking with the driver of the first vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Kaden Bertolasio of Springfield, probable cause was determined to conduct a search of the vehicle. During the search, officers reportedly seized approximately 777 grams of marijuana, a box of marijuana cartridges, a digital scale, several boxes of plastic bags, and a loaded gun.

Bertolasio was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, posession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a license, and possession of Class D with intent to distribute.

