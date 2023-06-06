Close call: person nearly struck by lightning in Pelham

Generic image of lightning.
Generic image of lightning.(Pexels)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A person in Pelham was nearly stuck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, the person had been wearing steel-tipped boots from working on a site when a close lightning strike hit.

Fortunately, the person only experienced a little numbness and did not suffer any significant injuries. An ambulance was offered, but the person did not require transport to a medical facility.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.
Police investigating armed robbery at Springfield convenience store
Kali Sullivan
Westfield Police report missing woman found safe
For the first time ever, world-class athletes are flying into western Massachusetts to compete...
Preparations underway for first ever ‘Ironman Western Massachusetts’

Latest News

Molly Bish
Worcester County DA provides update on unsolved Molly Bish case
Springfield gun arrest 060623
2 arrested after Springfield Police seize loaded gun during weapons call
View of smoky skies from Mount Sugarload
Getting Answers: Canadian wildfires impacting local air quality
There was a bombshell in the world of golf on Tuesday as the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf...
Local golfers, sports business expert react to PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger