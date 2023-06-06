Close call: person nearly struck by lightning in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A person in Pelham was nearly stuck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, the person had been wearing steel-tipped boots from working on a site when a close lightning strike hit.

Fortunately, the person only experienced a little numbness and did not suffer any significant injuries. An ambulance was offered, but the person did not require transport to a medical facility.

