Emergency crews hold technical rescue training at Mount Sugarloaf

Important training played out in Franklin County on Tuesday as members of the Western...
Important training played out in Franklin County on Tuesday as members of the Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team practiced for an emergency on top of Mount Sugarloaf in South Deerfield.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Important training played out in Franklin County on Tuesday as members of the Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team practiced for an emergency on top of Mount Sugarloaf.

For the second time this year, members took part in rope rescue training and, for the first-time ever, they did a session at one of the region’s highest elevations.

“The Western Mass. Technical Rescue Team provides assistance to local first responders in areas that they may not have the right equipment for or training…We’re going to be repelling down off some steep cliffs and doing a pickoff or recovery of somebody who may have fallen on a steep section of the trail,” Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team Director Daryl Springman.

Springfield said 40 members from at least 15 fire departments participated. R.J. Pensivy, Berkshire County division team leader for the Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team, has been doing this kind of training for more than ten years.

“We train all over. We train in industrial sites. We train in recreational sites like this just in case we’re called up. That way, we have experience in the areas where we may be called to train,” Pensivy said.

Before going over the edge, team members received in-service training with updated equipment provided by the Western Massachusetts Homeland Security Advisory Council. Among the main work was using a practice dummy for rescues and practicing boat launches in the Connecticut River. The team coordinated with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and regional ranger Pete Michaels, who talked about how vital something like this is.

“It’s better to be prepared than to come to a place like Mount Sugarloaf that has substantially steep terrain and have never been familiarized with it,” Michaels added.

In the meantime, Michaels had this advice for hikers.

“Stay on marked trails, so you don’t get yourself in trouble. Let somebody know when and where you’re hiking, so if you don’t return, we have an idea of where we might be able to find you, and if you’re in trouble, call 911,” Michaels added.

The rescue team will have another rope rescue training session at a location to be determined in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is in urgent need of help. Their shelter is now...
Overcrowded Dakin Humane Society in need of foster parents, adopters
A string of car break-ins in western Massachusetts has several towns on high alert, especially...
State Police investigating as car theft ring strikes again in Westfield
Authorities in Connecticut are trying to reunite pictures that were found over the weekend at...
Owner sought after family photos are found at Bradley Airport
Chicopee heroin arrest 060523
Wanted Pelham man caught, arrested in Chicopee while transporting heroin

Latest News

Health Tips Tuesday: Aphasia Awareness Month
Health Tips Tuesday: Aphasia Awareness Month
Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts will take place on June 11, 2023
THE LATEST: road impacts and closures for Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.
Police investigating armed robbery at Springfield convenience store
Kali Sullivan
Westfield Police looking for missing woman