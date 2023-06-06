Jewish Federation of Western Mass. awards 48 scholarships to local students
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts’ Springfield Council of Jewish Women awarded 48 scholarships to students in the region.
The 48 scholarships total more than $70,000 to qualified students from Chicopee, Springfield, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Hampden, Agawam, and West Springfield.
Scholarship recipients were selected based on a combination of academic, financial need, and community involvement.
The Springfield Council of Jewish Women established its first scholarship fund in 1943. Since then, it has awarded more than $2.5 million to financially assist thousands of local students in their pursuit of higher education.
