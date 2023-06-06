THE LATEST: road impacts and closures for Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts

For the first time ever, world-class athletes are flying into western Massachusetts to compete in the Ironman.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over 1,000 athletes are expected to converge on the region this weekend for the Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts and, with an event of this size, drivers should expect road closures and delays.

The event will take place on Sunday and will consist of:

  • 1.2 mile swim in the Connecticut River
  • 56 mile bike ride through Springfield, Agawam, Southwick, Granville, Westfield, and West Springfield
  • 13.1 mile run through Springfield

As a result, several roads will be impacted across the area. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Court Street will be closed for most of Saturday and Sunday. In addition, he added that these additional closures will take place (roads and times subject to change):

  • Sunday, June 11 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Hall of Fame Avenue - Closed from the Memorial Bridge to State Street
  • Sunday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • East Columbus Avenue - Closed from State Street to Court Street
  • Sunday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • State Street - Closed from Hall of Fame Avenue to East Columbus Avenue.
  • Sunday, June 11 from 6:20 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.
    • Hall of Fame Avenue - Closed from Riverfront Park to South End Bridge Off Ramp
  • Sunday, June 11 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
    • I-91 Exit 3 Off-Ramp

Walsh added that the South End Bridge, Memorial Bridge, and North End Bridge will be open, but have temporary lane closures or restricted access during the weekend.

Other roads that will be impacted appear below:

Officials released the following information on roads that will be impacted by the Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts(Ironman / Springfield Police)

