Palmer Fire crews responding to active structure fire on Old Warren Rd.

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer are responding to Old Warren Road Tuesday afternoon for reports of an active barn fire.

Dozens of first responders are on scene. Fire crews are still battling the flames and the heavy smoke that accompanies it.

Palmer Fire Department is receiving help from Warren, Wilbraham, Three Rivers, Bondsville, Brimfield and Belchertown.

As of now, all that remains of the structure is the silo.

Western Mass News is waiting to learn more about the extent of damage and whether there are any injuries. We will keep you updated on those details as they become available to us.

