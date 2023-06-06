PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudis and end LIV litigation

A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the deal, the sides are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf against each other effective immediately.

Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.

Also unclear was what form the LIV Golf League would take in 2024. Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to players that a thorough evaluation would determine how to integrate team golf into the game.

The agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights — including LIV Golf — with those of the PGA and European tours. The new entity has not been named.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

“We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the board of the PGA Tour, which continues to operates its tournaments. Al-Rumayyan will be chairman of the new commercial group, with Monahan as the CEO and the PGA Tour having a majority stake in the new venture.

The PIF will invest in the commercial venture.

Monahan said the decision came together over the last seven weeks.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Authorities in Connecticut are trying to reunite pictures that were found over the weekend at...
Owner sought after family photos are found at Bradley Airport
An Amherst family has been left to assess the damage and pick up the pieces after a fire Friday...
Amherst farm owners receiving community support after devastating fire
A string of car break-ins in western Massachusetts has several towns on high alert, especially...
State Police investigating as car theft ring strikes again in Westfield
The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is in urgent need of help. Their shelter is now...
Overcrowded Dakin Humane Society in need of foster parents, adopters

Latest News

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, speaks from the South Court...
Banks’ growing reliance on chatbots to handle customer service tasks worries consumer watchdog
Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset...
SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Harry alleges that...
Prince Harry faces tough questions in court against tabloids he accuses of snooping