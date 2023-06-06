Police investigating armed robbery at Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a convenience store on the 400 block of St. James Avenue around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. He added that the incident reportedly involved a gun.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

