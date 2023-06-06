Police investigating armed robbery at Springfield convenience store
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a convenience store on the 400 block of St. James Avenue around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. He added that the incident reportedly involved a gun.
No injuries were reported.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.