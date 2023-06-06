Sister of Molly Bish speaks out as 23rd anniversary of disappearance approaches

WARREN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on where things stand with the Molly Bish cold case as this week marks 20 years since her remains were found in the woods of Palmer, and 23 years since she went missing in Warren.

As this month marks another somber anniversary for the Bish family, they continue to ask for new investigators to take over the case. Molly’s sister, Heather, is speaking out after the Worcester County District Attorney provided an update on this case Tuesday.

“I miss my sister as much today as I did when she first disappeared 23 years ago,” Heather told us. “We buried her 20 years ago this summer.”

Molly Bish disappeared 23 years ago this week before her body was found in Palmer in June 2003. Her sister, Heather Bish, spoke with Western Mass News on Tuesday after investigators provided an update on the case.

“I do think there’s somebody out there and I do think that they have information,” Heather said. “Maybe they are afraid. I’m just waiting for that moment where they feel brave enough where they can come forward.”

Heather told us that she would like the Hampden District Attorney’s Office to take a look at Molly’s case instead, but Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. told us that he is confident with the case staying with his detectives.

“There’s no reason to bring a fresh set of eyes to this,” DA Early said. “We’ve had detectives who have come through and given it a fresh set of eyes, and they are real professionals.”

However, Heather said that she does not agree with that perspective.

“I guess we have a different interpretation of fresh set of eyes,” she said. “The detective on my case has been working on Molly’s case since about 2017, 2018, so that’s about 5 to 6 years now.”

New DNA testing is also something she is calling for.

“It’s very difficult to be a victim’s family member,” said Heather. “You don’t even get basic information. What kind of tests are being done on this evidence? Where is the test being done? Where are these experts?”

We asked the DA about it, but he said that he cannot reveal too much information about the testing being done as it would jeopardize the investigation.

“I don’t think our State Police are opposed to talking to other DNA experts, but we use the best in the country,” DA Early told us.

Meanwhile, investigators said that Frank Sumner, who died in 2016, remains a primary suspect in this case, but Heather is asking for more transparency.

“We’re never going to go to trial if this guy is dead, so there’s no jeopardy of a case,” she said, “and certainly not if the district attorney is calling someone a suspect when there hasn’t even been any evidence brought forward and charged somebody.”

As this case remains ongoing, the Worcester County DA’s Office encourages anyone with information about the Molly Bish case to call the anonymous tip line at 508-453-7585.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.