Air Quality Alerts Continue Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are keeping a First Alert Weather Day ongoing into Wednesday due to the continued threat for wildfire smoke. Air quality today in western Mass was poor and reached unhealthy to very unhealthy levels. We are expecting surface smoke to disperse overnight through Wednesday morning, but return for Wednesday afternoon. An Air Quality Alert will be re-issued for Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms from today continue to diminish tonight and skies become partly cloudy with some haze. Cool with temperatures falling back to the upper 40s with lighter breezes through sunrise.

Some hazy sunshine expected Wednesday morning, but air quality looks better. However, models indicate surface smoke returns in the afternoon and air quality could once again turn poor. More clouds will be around for the afternoon too along with a risk for a shower. Highs return to around 70 with a northwesterly breeze.

Our weather pattern this week remains unchanged as we continue to deal with the upper level low to our East. Lots of clouds around again Thursday and Friday with some sun early, then a chance for showers and a weak thunderstorm in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures turn a bit cooler mid to late week too with highs in the 60s to around 70.

By Saturday, low pressure is finally moving northeast and away from New England, however, it does still have a slight grip on our area and we may see another day of pop up showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday looks dry and warmer with highs approaching 80 with some good sunshine.

Another upper-level low will move into the Great Lakes early next week and move toward the mid-Atlantic coast. This low will again bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

