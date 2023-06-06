Air Quality Alerts Continue Wednesday

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are keeping a First Alert Weather Day ongoing into Wednesday due to the continued threat for wildfire smoke. Air quality today in western Mass was poor and reached unhealthy to very unhealthy levels. We are expecting surface smoke to disperse overnight through Wednesday morning, but return for Wednesday afternoon. An Air Quality Alert will be re-issued for Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms from today continue to diminish tonight and skies become partly cloudy with some haze. Cool with temperatures falling back to the upper 40s with lighter breezes through sunrise.

Some hazy sunshine expected Wednesday morning, but air quality looks better. However, models indicate surface smoke returns in the afternoon and air quality could once again turn poor. More clouds will be around for the afternoon too along with a risk for a shower. Highs return to around 70 with a northwesterly breeze.

Our weather pattern this week remains unchanged as we continue to deal with the upper level low to our East. Lots of clouds around again Thursday and Friday with some sun early, then a chance for showers and a weak thunderstorm in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures turn a bit cooler mid to late week too with highs in the 60s to around 70.

By Saturday, low pressure is finally moving northeast and away from New England, however, it does still have a slight grip on our area and we may see another day of pop up showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday looks dry and warmer with highs approaching 80 with some good sunshine.

Another upper-level low will move into the Great Lakes early next week and move toward the mid-Atlantic coast. This low will again bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.
Police investigating armed robbery at Springfield convenience store
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Kali Sullivan
Westfield Police report missing woman found safe
For the first time ever, world-class athletes are flying into western Massachusetts to compete...
Preparations underway for first ever ‘Ironman Western Massachusetts’

Latest News

Wildfire smoke plumes could be heavy again at times Wednesday and a chance for showers continues.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Janna’s Tuesday night forecast
Janna’s Tuesday afternoon forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday afternoon Forecast
Don's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast